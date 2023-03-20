Clergy Harps on Need for Functional Primary Healthcare Centres across Rural Communities





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The pastor-in-charge of the City of David, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Gbolade Okenla has called on the federal government to establish functional primary healthcare centres across rural communities to help reduce the time for accessing medicare and save lives.

Okenla, made the call yesterday, during the foundation-laying of a new primary healthcare centre being built by the church for residents of Daki Biu community of Jabi, Abuja, as part of the church’s 10th-anniversary celebration.

Okenla said the provision of such facilities would give healthcare access to citizens with minor ailments and reduce the stress on secondary and tertiary health facilities as only serious ailments could be referred there.

“There are a lot of pregnant women and people with minor diseases that shouldn’t lead to death, but lack of N500, N1000, or even N2000 to move out of the community is causing people to die,” he said.

“We are coming…





Source: Thisday Newspaper