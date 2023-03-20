C’River NNPP Vows to Sue INEC over Omission of Party’s Logo





The governorship candidate, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Cross River, Wilfred Bonse, yesterday said the party would sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the omission of the party’s logo from ballot papers.

Bonse, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ogoja said he was disappointed over the conduct of the governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

He noted that the party had earlier written a letter to INEC to ensure the inclusion of his party’s name on the ballot paper, instead of only the logo.

NAN reported that the governorship election was largely peaceful in Ogoja and Boki local government areas of Cross River.

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate for Cross River said he was denied the opportunity of voting for himself and having the Cross River people vote for him.

Bonse said that the party would sue INEC for the wrongful exclusion of its logo from the ballot papers.

“This is a very…





Source: Thisday Newspaper