FITC Employee Experience and Engagement Conference 3.0 Set to Equip Organizations to Win the Fierce Global War for Talents





FITC, the innovation-led and technology-driven knowledge organization, is set to hold the third edition of its Employee Engagement and Experience Conference (E3), which will focus on the changing expectations of employees and employers in the new normal, the shifting generational divides in the workplace, and the need for the right Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

The FITC E3 conference, themed “Creating the Future: Building the Best People in the Work Environment,”scheduled to take place virtually from March 22nd to 23rd, 2023, will provide business executives and leaders with a platform to enhance their understanding of the changing context of work and the workplace. This is geared towards improving employee engagement and satisfaction, thus increasing staff efficiency for organizational success.

Traditional employer-employee dynamics are no longer fit for either individuals or organizations, as people are increasingly looking for more personally and professionally…





Source: Thisday Newspaper