Flip Flop, Flip Flop





VIEW FROM THE GALLERY BY MAHMUD JEGA

It is either a sign of confusion or a sign of maturity, depending upon the angle from which you look at it. The presidential race three weeks ago was a close three-way race with APC and PDP winning twelve states each while LP won eleven states and FCT. Many people thought the results of last weekend’s election for governors and State Assembly members will mirror the same pattern, but that was a major mistake. The candidates are different, the issues are different, expectations are different, mistakes are different and strategies adopted by the different actors were also very different. While voters in many states held firmly to the pattern of the presidential election contest, we ended up with important flip flops in some states.

Most closely watched was Lagos State. Lagos was the biggest shock of the February 25 election. Long consigned by reporters and analysts to be President-elect Bola Tinubu’s political fief, his APC party lost…





Source: Thisday Newspaper