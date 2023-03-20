INEC Suspends Further Collation of Governorship Election Results in Abia, Enugu 





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the further collation of governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

The commission, however, assured that a review would be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement issued Monday said the Commission took the decision after its meeting held on Monday to review the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held last Saturday.

He said: “Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.”

Okoye recalled that the commission’s office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs on Sunday and its officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local…





Source: Thisday Newspaper