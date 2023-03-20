Kano Residents Defy Curfew, Celebrate NNPP’s Victory





Kano residents in the metropolis on Monday took to the streets celebrating the victory of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) candidates at the governorship and state assembly elections in spite of the curfew imposed by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that government imposed dawn-to-dusk curfew to avoid a breakdown of law and order following the tension generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

Abba Yusuf of NNPP defeated his closest rival, the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yusuf polled 1,019, 602 votes against Gawuna’s 892,705.

The residents chanted victory songs and wielded placards with various inscriptions as they paraded in motorcades on the streets.

Some of the placards read: “Alhamdulillah Kano is for Kwankwaso” and “Support for Abba Gida-Gida for progress of the state,” among others.

Source: Thisday Newspaper