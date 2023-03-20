NISS Trains N/West Farmers, Extension Agents on Protection, Soil Resources Management – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent

In line with the mandate to promote soil quality management, the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) has concluded training for farmers and extension agents across the North West states.

Thirty farmers and Extension Agents from Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara states and 53 farmers and Extension Agents drawn from Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa states participated at the one-day training, held simultaneously in Sokoto and Kano states.

In his welcome address the Program Manager of Sokoto Agricultural Development Project, SADP, Abubakar Malami commended NISS for training and retraining of farmers and Extension Agents in the country on various activities. He enjoined the participants to make good use of the knowledge to be acquired during the workshop and step it down to the grass root level.

Professor Samaila Sani Noma, of the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Engineering, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, UDUS, who is…