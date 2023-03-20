Oyo SDP Guber Candidate, Lana, Demands N50bn from Party Chair for Defamation





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last election, Mr. Michael Lana, has demanded N5 billion from the state Chairman of the party, Mr. Michael Okunlade, for defamation and inciting statements.

Lana, in a letter dated March 20 by his counsel, Ola Adeosun, and addressed to Okunlade, said he defamed his character in an interview he granted a national newspaper by accusing him of collecting money from Governor Seyi Makinde in order to support him for his re-election bid.

He added that in the interview, which circulated in an online newspaper based in Ibadan on the internet spaces around the world and on various social media platforms, Okunlade described him as a rogue lacking in integrity, adding that he knew that the assertion was false.

Lana in the letter titled: ‘Publication and Circulation of Defamatory and Inciting Statements against Mr. Michael Folorunsho Lana. Demand for retraction and payment of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper