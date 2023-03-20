PDP’s Oborevwori Wins Delta Guber Poll 





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Chief Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Delta.

The State INEC Collation Officer, Prof. Onuwari Georgewill, the Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, made the declaration on Monday in Asaba.

Georgewill said that Oborevwori polled a total of 360,234 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Party (APC) who scored 240,229 votes.

“Sheriff Oborevwori having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner of the governorship election and returned elected,” he said.

Georgewill said that Mr Kennedy Pela of the Labour Party came third with 48,027 votes, while Mr Great Ogboru of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) came fourth with 11,021 votes.

He said the number of registered voters was 3,221 687, while the total number of accredited voters was 710,829.

Georgewill added that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper