2023 Election: The Way We See It 





The 2023 general elections may have ended in misgivings, mistrust and castigations against the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). While recriminations continue to be traded by all parties in the election, INEC has so far, received the larger share of the umbrage. THIS DAY LAWYER sought the views of the spokespersons of the Presidential candidates of the three leading political parties in the election, All Progressives Congress’s Festus Keyamo, SAN, People’s Democratic Party’s Dr Daniel Bwala and Labour Party’s Valentine Obieyen, and they spoke their minds to Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi in answering the questions which were put to all three of them on different aspects of the election

‘The Majority have had their Way, in Electing Bola Tinubu’

– Festus Keyamo, SAN

The just concluded Presidential election has been adjudged to be one of the most controversial in the nation’s recent history, with reports of electoral…





Source: Thisday Newspaper