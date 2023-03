APC Sustains Momentum, Retains Kaduna, Borno, Nasarawa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Niger

•Recovers Benue, loses Kano to NNPP; PDP reclaims Plateau, wins Rivers, Bauchi, Delta

•INEC suspends collation in Abia, Enugu, declares Adamawa poll inconclusive

•PDP’s Agbu Kefas finally declared winner of Taraba poll

•Opposition parties, candidates protest results in many states

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, George Okoh in Makurdi, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano, Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri, Sylvester Idowu in Warri, Laleye Dipo in Minna, Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Daji Sani in Yola, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia, Gideon Arinze in Enugu, Bassey Inyang in Calabar, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos, Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia and Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, sustained its winning streak in more states of the federation, retaining Kaduna, Borno, Nasarawa, Cross River, Ebonyi, and Niger, while recovering Benue State from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party…





Source: Thisday Newspaper