BetKing Announces New Partnership with Ikorodu City FC





Leading sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing, has signed a partnership agreement with Ikorodu City FC in a bid to encourage sports development at the grassroots level.

The announcement was made recently at a press briefing hosted by BetKing at its Headquarters on Victoria Island, Lagos.

This partnership, according to the sports betting company, is an effort to reaffirm BetKing’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of local sports in communities within Nigeria. Ultimately, the partnership will support the football club’s plans to become the leading team and compete with their peers nationally. It will also provide capacity building for the players and an opportunity for them to reach their full potential, thereby contributing to the advancement of grassroots sports in the country.

Commenting on the partnership, the Managing Director of KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, “At BetKing, we are committed to sports development and driving…





Source: Thisday Newspaper