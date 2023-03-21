Buhari Rejects Bill Seeking Legislative Powers to Summon President,  Governors 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday lamented President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the constitution amendment bills especially the one which seeks to empower lawmakers to summon the president and governors.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, while presiding over plenary, said the rejected legislation was one of the 18 constitution alteration bills forwarded to Buhari by the National Assembly for assent.

Buhari had Friday, last week, assented to 16 out of 35 constitution alteration bills transmitted to him for assent by the National Assembly.

The most striking of the assented 16 bills, according to him, was the fifth alteration bill number 6 which makes provisions for financial independence of state Houses of Assembly and Judiciary.

Others, he added, were those that has to do with power devolution in the areas of moving railway services, correctional centres and power generation and distribution from the exclusive list to concurrent…





Source: Thisday Newspaper