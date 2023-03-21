Come, Join Me to Build Gombe of Our Dream, Says Re-elected  Gov





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who was reelected for another four years has extended hands of fellowship to those he defeated at the polls and urged them to team up with him to move the state forward.

Yahaya stated that “as in every electoral contest, there is bound to be winners and losers. But for me, there is no victor and no vanquished.

“If the ultimate objective of all political parties and contestants is about the peace, progress and development of Gombe State, it behooves on all of them to support us in moving our dear state forward. On my part, I’m ready to work with all stakeholders in running an all-inclusive government for the benefit of our people.”

He said in his acceptance speech on Sunday that “this victory is not Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s or APC’s victory alone. It is a victory for all citizens of Gombe State.

“The roads, hospitals, schools and other development projects and dividends…





Source: Thisday Newspaper