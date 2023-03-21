Garlands for BHM at SABRE EMEA Awards 





At the 2023 SABRE EMEA Awards, BHM was nominated as Africa Consultancy of the Year for third time in three years, Precious Ugwuzor reports

BHM Holdings, one of the fastest-growing public relations and communications companies out of Africa, has been recognised as a finalist for the Africa PR Consultancy of the Year award at PRovoke Media’s 2023 SABRE Awards EMEA.

This is the third consecutive year that BHM will be nominated in the same category.

Organised by the world’s leading media voice in public relations and communications, PRovoke Media, SABRE Awards EMEA is an annual ceremony celebrating public relations and communication excellence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It recognises campaigns, agencies and individuals that demonstrate the highest levels of creativity, effectiveness, and integrity in public relations, benchmarking campaigns from around the globe.

According to a statement by PRovoke Media, BHM’s nomination is in recognition of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper