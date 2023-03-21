Ogun NNPP Guber Candidate Congratulates Kano Gov-elect, Abba





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated his Kano State counterpart, Yusuf Kabir Abba, who emerged the governor-elect, in last Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Oguntoyinbo, in a congratulatory letter made available on Tuesday, described the victory as well deserved, noting that the people of Kano State have demonstrated their trust and confidence in the governor-elect.

Abba emerged victorious in the keenly contested election polling 1,019,602 votes to defeat Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 890,705 votes.

While congratulating the governor-elect, Oguntoyinbo declared that the victory was a lesson for all that everyone matters in politics, particularly the masses, maintaining that Abba’s feat was a manifestation of his popularity among his people and thus the right person to take the mantle of leadership in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper