PDP Rejects Suspension of Enugu Governorship Election Results Collation





The Campaign Council of the Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disagreed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its decision to suspend the announcement of the final results and halt the declaration of Dr. Peter Mbah as the winner of the Enugu State governorship contest, stressing that the election management body was overreaching itself, as it could not, by law, suspend the declaration of an already collated result.

The PDP equally also said INEC was wrong to present the Abia and Enugu cases as the same.

The party stated these at a press conference addressed by the spokesperson of the Enugu State PDP Campaign Council, Barr. Nana Ogbodo, in Enugu on Monday.

The PDP said: “Putting the Abia and Enugu situations in one basket clearly shows that the national headquarters of INEC is mixing things up or has not been properly briefed. There is absolutely nothing like outstanding local governments as far as the collation process…





Source: Thisday Newspaper