Rights, Freedom and Potential: The UK’s Women and Girls Strategy





Catriona Laing

It can sometimes feel like the struggle for gender equality is getting more and more difficult. Women’s rights are under attack and hard-won gains are now under increasing threat.

Climate change and humanitarian crisis disproportionately affect women, for example according to the United Nations 80% of people displaced by climate change are women. Sexual violence is happening in conflicts across and the world, and gender-based violence is amplified online.

This is why, to mark International Women’s Day, the UK Government announced a new strategy focussed on tackling gender inequality globally and countering any rollback on women’s rights and freedoms.

Launching the strategy in Sierra Leone during a visit to see some of our Women and Girls programmes, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said gender equality was the “fundamental building block of all healthy democracies”.

As part of this new plan, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper