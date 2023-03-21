Sokoto PDP Accuses Police Affairs Minister of Intimidating Party’s Supporters During Guber Election  





*Says 4 persons were killed

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The People Democratic party (PDP) in Sokoto State has accused the Minister of Police Affairs Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi of using security at his disposal to intimidate the party’s supporters at the just concluded governorship and house assembly elections in the state.

Briefing newsmen at the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat , Sokoto on Tuesday, the chairman of the party in the state Alhaji Aliyu Bello Goronyo said thousands of their supporters were arrested during the election.

He maintained that the security apparatus were used to intimidate their supporters during the election which led to disfranchising them.

He further explained that the Peoples Democratic Party as a law abiding party with longest history of governance in Nigeria is using this medium to commend its teaming supporters in Sokoto state for their sustained commitment and resilience which manifested in their trooping out…





Source: Thisday Newspaper