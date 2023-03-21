US Demands Prosecution of Everyone Involved in Intimidation of Voters, Suppression of Voting





* Threatens Sanctions for those complicit in undermining democracy in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United States has called on Nigeria government to bring to justice everyone that was involved in violence including intimidation of voters and suppression of voting during the last election.

It also said it was considering taking all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria.

There has been wide condemnation of actions of Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and and Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, who were caught on video directing hate speeches at particular group of electorate before the last gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

A statement on Tuesday by the United States Embassy in Nigeria read: “We call on Nigerian authorities to hold…





Source: Thisday Newspaper