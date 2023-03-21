Youths Group Advocates Power Rotation for Fairness, Justice in Kogi





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A youths group, Kogi Youths Ambassador (KYA), has appealed to the Kogi State Government and the political stakeholders as a matter of equity, fairness and justice to allow a rotational system or power shift to Kogi West without rancour.

This appeal came on the heel of the coming governorship primaries and subsequent gubernatorial elections in May and November this year respectively.

The state Coordinator of KYA, Abdulsalam A. Ozianda, who made this appeal while addressing journalists in Lokoja yesterday, explained that without equity, fairness there can never be justice, stressing that the nature of Kogi State as a multi-ethnic state requires rotation and equitable distribution of resources.

He pointed out that the youths group has been in existence for a long time and has been in the vanguard of equity, fairness and justice, saying there is equity, there will be fair play, and there will be justice for all.

The group leader added…





Source: Thisday Newspaper