Barau Jibrin Declares Senate Presidency Ambition, Says He’s Most Ranking, Experienced

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin, has declared his ambition to contest the position of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The senator, who is representing Kano Central Senatorial District, told journalists on Wednesday that he is the most ranking and experienced among those contesting the position with him.

He promised to officially begin his campaign in the coming weeks.

He said: “I intend to seek to be the President of the 10th Senate. In the next few days, I will start my campaign and make a formal declaration.”

The Kano senator noted that the position of the Senate president is that of experience and competence, not sentiments.

He said: "Legislature is a distinct arm of government that doesn't work based on sentiments, it works on your ability to get the job done. It is the tradition all…





Source: Thisday Newspaper