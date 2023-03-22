Buhari: I’m Happy Nigerians Now Realise Their Voting Power





•Says ‘I told voters to take money, vote according to their conscience’

•Hints he’s eager to retire home to tend his over 300 animals

•Remove fuel subsidy before leaving, US envoy advises president

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said he was unhappy that some candidates lost out in the just concluded general election, but took solace in the fact that the people have now realised the power in their votes.

The president, who described the election as evidence of voters’ vibrancy and maturity, said he personally told voters at different instances to take money when given but vote their conscience, stressing that, given the chance of a free and fair election as well as non-interference in elections, Nigerians had proven capable of deciding their leaders without prodding.

Buhari, who hinted at some of his retirement considerations, said he planned to be a “big landlord” back at home, working on his farms and tending…





Source: Thisday Newspaper