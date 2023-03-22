Buhari: My Govt Has Succeeded in Combating Terrorism, Armed Banditry, Kidnapping, Oil Theft, Others





•Inaugurates national counterterrorism centre

•UN’s security council adopts over 40 counter- terrorism resolutions since 2001

Deji Elumoyein Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his government since coming to office eight years ago has succeeded in achieving milestones in area of national security.

The milestones, he stated, included combating terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, separatist tendencies, crude oil theft as well as militancy in the South-South and cyber-security.

The president spoke yesterday, in Abuja, while inaugurating the new Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC), two state-of-the-art facilities to optimise efforts at addressing evolving security challenges in the country, especially terrorism and violent extremism.

According to him, the two world-class facilities, would serve as a major legacy to provide the incoming administration with infrastructure to effectively…





Source: Thisday Newspaper