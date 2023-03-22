Currency Drought: Labour to Picket CBN Offices Nationwide Next Week





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all workers to picket all the offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nationwide starting from next week over the current cash crunch in the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who gave the directive while addressing journalists at the Labour House in Abuja Wednesday, said the directive became imperative following the expiration of the one week ultimatum given to the apex bank to make cash available for Nigerians.

Details later…





Source: Thisday Newspaper