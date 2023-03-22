Ex-Militants, IYC Warn Group over Attempts to Blackmail NNPCL Boss





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Ex-militants leaders from the Niger Delta region and the umbrella body of Ijaw youths worldwide, the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), have warned those they said are blackmailing the Vice President of the Nigerian Petroleum company Limited (NNPCL), Tombomieye Adokiye, to desist henceforth or they will be fished out together with their sponsors to face the brunt of the angry youths in the region.

While the ex-militants stated that those blackmailing Adokiye are afflicted to oil thieves in Nigeria, IYC said the call for the probe of Adokiye by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the faceless group is distasteful and affront on the Nigerian people whom have suffered a lot from economic sabotage and crude oil theft.

The ex-militant group under the aspics of the 21st century youths in Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC) vowed to fight dirty with any individual or group whose aim is to attack in order to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper