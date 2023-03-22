Fans to Pay N2,000, N10,000 to Watch Super Eagles Play Wild Dogs – THISDAYLIVE

Tickets for Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Djurtus (Wild Dogs) of Guinea Bissau have been calibrated in price ranges of N2,000 and N10,000 for ordinary and VIP seats respectively.

According to a statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday, the tickets are available at the secretariat of the federation at the Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Old Parade Ground, NFF’s former office at Wuse Zone 7 and other designated places while details will be announced on broadcast stations nationwide.

Egyptian referee Mahmoud Elbana will be in the centre, with his compatriots Youssef Elbosaty, Sami Halhal and Ahmed El-Ghandour to function as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.