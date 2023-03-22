FEC Approves N459bn Contracts for Transportation Ministry, NDLEA Personnel’s Barracks





* Includes maintenance of standard rail line from Kano-Maradi

* Selects Port Harcourt as Ukraine grain hub

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) rose from its weekly meeting on Wednesday with the approval of contract awards worth N459 billion for projects in the Ministry of Transportation, as well as the construction of 192 flats for the personnel of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The contracts for the Transportation Ministry, which is for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), involve the construction and supply of customized Fire Service search and rescue vans for the extrication of accident victims at the cost of N510,934,600, and for the procurement of rollingstock operation and maintenance equipment for Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail line at the cost of $984,722,392.

According to the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, who briefed newsmen at the end of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, “The…





Source: Thisday Newspaper