Group Tasks Nigerian Govt on Safe Water Systems to Avert Another Pandemic





To mark the world water day, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), the Rural Community Development Outreach (RCDO), based in Nigeria with membership across the rural communities in the six geo-political regions of Nigeria, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to pay attention to the water crisis in Nigeria which presently threatens the lives over 78millon children and millions more in the rural communities of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Engr Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe and National Secretary, Okwudili Onyeke and made available to the press in Abuja, the group disclosed that over 78million of Nigeria’s children are in danger and find themselves at risk of water related diseases.

This is according to estimates by the United Nations Children Fund under (UNICEF).

According to the group, there exists an existential threat looming dangerously that may overpower the Nigerian health care sector.

“Already Nigeria is one of the 10…





Source: Thisday Newspaper