Insecurity: House to Give Legal Backing to Compulsory Use of NIN in SIM Card Registration





•Lawmakers urge FG to curb reoccurring train mishaps

•Urge FERMA to rehabilitate Jos, Bauchi roads

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at plenary yesterday, passed through second reading a bill seeking for an act to make mandatory the use of the National Identity Number (NIN) in the registration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards by all mobile telecommunication network operators with the Identity Management Commission.

The proposed legislation tilted, “Bill for an Act to Amend the National Identity Management Commission; and for Related Matters (HB. 1447),” was sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ogun, (PDP, Edo).

Leading the debate on its general principles, Ogun noted that though the Executive had already started the process of getting all users of mobiles phones to link their SIM cards to their NIN, this bill was necessary, so as to give legislative backing to the step taken by the Executive.

According to him, the bill was the legislative…





Source: Thisday Newspaper