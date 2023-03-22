Lawmakers to Debate Bill to Grant, Revoke Licences for Cannabis Cultivation Thursday 





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives will Thursday debate a bill seeking to amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, 2004 to confer additional responsibility of the power to grant and revoke licences for the cultivation of Cannabis (or any of its three species namely Cannabis Sativa, Cannabis Indicia and Cannabis Ruderalis) plant for medicinal purposes.

The proposed legislation, which was stepped down at the plenary Wednesday in order to consolidate it with a similar bill, was sponsored by Hon. Benjamin Kalu and Hon. Olumide Osoba.

Kalu had at the plenary moved for the second reading of the Bill, but Hon. Miriam Onuoha raised a Point of Order, notifying the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, that she had sponsored a similar bill and hers should also have been consolidated and recognized.

Commenting, Hon. Nkem Abonta called for understanding from Onuoha due to legislative time factor.

Disagreeing, Hon. Makki Yalleman called for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper