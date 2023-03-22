No Receipts for Alleged N1.2bn, $4m Given to Fayose, Obanikoro Tells Court





Wale Igbintade

A former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro yesterday told a Federal High Court in Lagos, that he has no document to show for the withdrawal of N1.2 billion, he allegedly gave the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Obanikoro who is the 12th prosecution witness stated this during the ongoing trial of Fayose, and his company, Spotless Investment Limited, charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N6.9 billion fraud.

The former minister, had in his previous testimony before the court stated that the N1.2 billion was deposited into the account of a company, Sylva McNamara which was used to fund clandestine security operations aimed at preventing terrorists’ activities in Lagos State in two batches.

When the matter was called for continuation of trial, Rotimi Jacobs announced appearance for prosecution, Ola Olanipekun announced appearance for the first Defendant, Ayodele Fayose while…





Source: Thisday Newspaper