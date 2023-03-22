Obi, Atiku, Two Others Want Tribunal to Void Tinubu’s Declaration as President-elect





•Declare me winner of presidential election, Obi tells tribunal

•Says, Tinubu, Shettima not qualified to be on ballot

•Seeks president-elect’s disqualification on account of his US drug-related forfeitures

•Accuses INEC of suppressing votes in 18,088 polling units, refusal to present forms EC8A, EC8B in Rivers for inspection

Alex Enumah in Abuja

As the curtain falls on the time frame for filing of petitions against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, the presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Action Alliance (AA), Solomon Okangbuan; and Allied People’s Movement (APM), Chichi Ojei, have filed for the nullification of the declaration of Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) as president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

AA’s petition was contained in suit number CA/PEPC/01/2023, while that of APM was CA/PEPC/03/2023,…





