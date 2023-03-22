Protesters Storm N’Assembly, Demand Annulment of Presidential Election





* Insist on removal, arrest of INEC chairman

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Some protesters on Wednesday stormed the National Assembly in Abuja to express their displeasure over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

The aggrieved Nigerians, who carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Save our Democracy’, ‘Politicians are killing our Democracy’, ‘INEC killing the Nigerian Democracy’, among others, reiterated their earlier call for the annulment of the 2023 presidential election.

The protest, which took off from the Unity Fountain in Maitama, paralyzed vehicular movements in the heart of the nation’s capital for hours.

The demonstrators, however, met stiff resistance as they were denied entrance into the National Assembly premises by security men.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the National Assembly, who came to address the protesters, said there was no written permission from the group or the relevant authorities,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper