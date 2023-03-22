Tinubu: Physical, Verbal Assault During the March 18 Governorship, States Assembly Elections, Unacceptable





•Calls for reconciliation, says ethnic slurs capable of creating needless mis-characterisation

•Atiku: your call for reconciliation smacks of hypocrisy

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, condemned the physical and verbal assaults meted out to voters in some states of the federation during last Saturday’s governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.

Tinubu also called for reconciliation and healing with the elections over.

But in a swift reaction, yesterday, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, dismissed Tinubu’s call for healing after a violent election as the height of hypocrisy.

Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed, yesterday, expressed sadness about the reported infractions during the elections and its aftermath in some states.

The president-elect said, in the statement titled, “Elections Are Over: Healing Process Must Begin,” noted that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper