UNILAG Mass Comm Alumni Organise Mentoring Programme for Fresh Graduates





The University of Lagos Mass Communication Alumni Association (UMCAA) has held its first mentoring session for new members.

The initiative became necessary to enhance the fresh graduates’ preparedness for the increasingly competitive labour market.

The Programme Coordinator, Dr. Kehinde Oyesomi, the Vice- President of UMCAA, stated that the programme was put together to increase the fresh graduates’ institutional knowledge and understanding of how the labour market works, increase their confidence and position them for professional development opportunities.

“This mentoring programme is an avenue for you as fresh graduates to receive guidance and support from respected members of UMCAA community, who are in the business of mentoring the next generation,” she said.

The session was facilitated by members of the association who have distinguished themselves in their chosen endeavours, like: veteran journalist, Lekan Otufodurin, seasoned public relations professional,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper