Will PDP Ever Get its Groove Back?





With the outcome of the 2023 general election showing the erstwhile ruling Peoples Democratic Party once again failing to regain its former status as the country’s leading party, Emameh Gabriel, looks at the prospect of what was once Africa’s largest political party

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor,

once asserted that he foresee the PDP staying in power for sixty years but that was before the tumultuous reign of President Goodluck Jonathan that precipitated massive defection from the party and witnessed a merger of various political parties and factions in a determined pact to ouster the then ruling party.

The effort paid off and in February 2015 general elections, the product of that merger, the All Progressives Congress (APC) succeeded in toppling the party.

This would later be the beginning to what today looks like an end of an era for the once formidable party that wielded power in over 30 states across the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper