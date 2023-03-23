Adeoye: Motorsports on the Path of Growth in 2023





The Founder of the Work and Play Motoring group, Adeoye Ojuoko has said partnerships with different Motorsports communities will drive the needed growth for the sport in Nigeria in 2023.

Ojuoko whose group partnered the BMW Club Nigeria to deliver the Xmas Auto Fest on December 18, 2022, in Victoria Island, Lagos said the industry has a lot to gain from the growth of Motorsports and the fusion of ideas through its different promoters.

“I think that the event that we pulled off with the BMW Club Nigeria was the biggest Motorsport event in the country last year and that easily communicates the much the industry can achieve when we come together.

“For now, we have very little window for professionalism in the sport in Nigeria and I think, as such most of the players have day jobs that keep them occupied. It means that most of the needle-moving activities for the sports will be better achieved as a group where everyone comes on board to work as a team,” he…





Source: Thisday Newspaper