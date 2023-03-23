Africa Records 26% Reduction in Death from Tuberculosis, Says WHO





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said there has been a 26 per cent reduction in Tuberclosis (TB) deaths between 2015 and 2021.

It said that Nigeria has significantly increased its national TB case finding by 50 per cent in 2021 using innovative approaches such as the expansion of the daily observed treatment protocols, use of digital technologies, community active case finding, and enlisting public private mix initiatives.

It also said through technical support, advocacy and effective partnerships, enormous progress has been made over the past decade, especially in the East and Southern African Regions.

According to WHO, high-burden countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia have surpassed or reached the 20 per cent target of reducing new TB cases.

In her message to mark this year’s World TB Day Thursday, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshdiso Moeti, said significant progress…





Source: Thisday Newspaper