Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu’s Mandate Assaults Nigeria’s Constitution





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) , Datti Baba-Ahmed, yesterday maintained that the mandate of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, remains in breach of the Nigerian constitution.

Speaking on Arise Television last night, Baba-Ahmed referred to the certificate of return handed to Tinubu as a dud cheque, which he insisted will eventually bounce, no matter how long it takes.

“We’re not just talking about losing the election. We’re now talking about the constitutional breach and where you have a constitutional breach, there is no president-elect.

“There is the clear interpretation of section 134 of the constitution. And there is the INEC’s interpretation of 134. Now, I’m going to hold on to that. I will stick to that and I will deliver victory on that.

“By that idea, I tell you with all humility, we do not have a president-elect in Nigeria today. What Alhaji Bola Tinubu is holding is a dud certificate , a dud…





Source: Thisday Newspaper