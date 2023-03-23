Bauchi Gov: My Reelection Continuation of Selfless Service





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has described his reelection as a call for continuity in delivery of dividends of democracy in the best interest of the state and its people.

Mohammed also described his electoral victory as a reward of his good performance and good governance and assured that his administration would rededicate the victory through unveiling new developmental programmes.

He said that his administration has so far made significant achievements in infrastructure renewal, empowerment, educational advancement, improvement in access to healthcare, ease of doing business, industrialisation, security of lives and property, urban renewal including housing and environment, improved agricultural practices, tourism and social amenities among others.

He noted that his administration would strive to explore the benefits of the digital economy, provide incentives to attract both local and Direct Foreign…





Source: Thisday Newspaper