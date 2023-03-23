Boxing Coach Punches In-law to Death in Edo





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Boxing coach, Scott Eguabor, has allegedly punched his brother-in-law, Sunday Okoro, to death.

The incident was alleged to have happened on Sunday at Erie Street, off Sakponba Road in Benin City, Edo State.

The retired boxer allegedly committed the act while trying to resolve marital problem between his immediate younger sister (who is also a judoka) and her husband (the deceased).

The former boxer who is in charge of boxers in the Edo State Sports Commission and also Head of Edo State Security Network in Erie and its environs, reportedly fled his home after committing the crime, barely one month after the victim’s wife put to bed.

An eye witness, Osahon Okoro-Obaraye revealed that the deceased wept profusely after the attack on him before heading to Esigie Police Division to make a complaint but was advised to go and get treatment

Obaraye said the deceased ignored the police advice and instead went to his in-laws to report…





Source: Thisday Newspaper