Election Tribunal Receives Four Petitions in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The 2023 governorship, national and state houses of Assembly election Petition Tribunal in Kwara State has received four petitions from different aggrieved members of political parties that participated in the poll.

The Secretary of the Tribunal, Mrs. Aishat Fika Muntakha disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday during a chat.

According to her, “People have started filing petitions from the day INEC made declarations of winners of the poll and the exercise will continue for the next 21days”.

She said, “The tribunal has received four petitions so far, whoever wants to file complaint should approach the commission”.

She added, “Prominent among the petitioners are the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dare Bankole and Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, dragging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the tribunal”.

She also said that, others parties that filed…