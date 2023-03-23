Guber, Assembly Elections: Foreign Observer Group Gives Reasons for Voter Apathy





Okon Bassey in Uyo

One of the international observer groups that monitored the last elections in Nigeria, Pan African Women Projects, has given reasons that influenced the low turnout of voters recorded during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the country.

The spokesperson for the group, Ms Can Dice Solomon, said at a press conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, that the postponement of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections a week after the presidential elections might have dampened the spirits of the electorate.

She said: “Also, INEC performance at the presidential elections, especially as results were seen not to be transmitted to the IREV across the state, had altered the people’s trust in the electoral system,” she said, noting that with a poor perception of INEC’s credibility, citizens now doubted that their votes would count.

On security, the group said there were no security agents in some of the polling units visited…





Source: Thisday Newspaper