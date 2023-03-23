Kwara PDP House of Assembly Candidates Vow to Challenge Election Outcome in Court









Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

House of Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections from Kwara Central senatorial district in Kwara state yesterday vowed to challenge their defeat in court so as to reclaim their mandate.

The aggrieved PDP candidates include: Hon. Abdullahi Mogaji (Owode/Onire constituency), Hon. Abubakar Sodiq Wankasi(Ilorin Central constituency), Hon. Hassan Taiye Alaya(Ilorin South constituency), Hon. Isiaka Labaika(Afon constituency), Hon. Isiaka Saka Saadu(Ilorin North West constituency) and Hon. Mohammed Haruna Maigidansanma(Ilorin East constituency).

The candidates, however, said that the challenge of the outcome of the election became imperative in view of the alleged rigging, intimidation, harassment and shenanigans put up by the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) during the poll.

During the poll, all the APC candidates for the Kwara Central senatorial were elected into…





Source: Thisday Newspaper