Lawmakers Oppose Bill Seeking to Legalize Cannabis





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives at the plenary Thursday were divided over a Bill seeking to amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, 2004 to confer additional responsibility of the power to grant and revoke licences for the cultivation of Cannabis for medicinal purposes.

The proposed legislation, which was stepped down at the plenary Wednesday in order to consolidate it with similar bill, was sponsored by Hon. Benjamin Kalu and Hon. Olumide Osoba.

On Thursday, the Bill was presented for second reading after it was consolidated with Hon. Miriam Onuoha’s bill, tilted: ‘Bill for an Act to Decriminalize the Growth and Use of Cannabis, to Establish a System for the Registration and licensing of Cannabis Growers.’

The co-sponsor, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, leading the debate on its general principles, informed his colleagues on the plethora of medicinal benefits attributed to Cannabis such as pain control, weight loss, cancer treatment…





Source: Thisday Newspaper