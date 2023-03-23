NHRC: Inaccessibility to Documents, Communities in North-east Hinder Panel’s Operation 





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday complained that security challenges, travel restrictions and lack of access to documents and communities is affecting the ongoing probe of alleged impunity in counter-terrorism operation in the North-east.

Reuters, a global news agency, had last year December published an article alleging that the military led counter-insurgency operation in the North-east was marred with various human rights violation, notable alleging that women, especially those at the IDP camps, were forced to commit abortions, involving up to 10,000 women.

This the military debunked leading to the setting up of special independent investigative panel by the NHRC on February 7, 2023 to investigate the allegations by the news agency.

Speaking at a consultative forum in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu, who reeled out the briefing notes of the panel, said the smooth working of the panel has…





Source: Thisday Newspaper