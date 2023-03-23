Non-compliance with Electoral Act Invalidates Tinubu’s Election, Atiku Tells Tribunal





•Maintains president-elect must score 25% in FCT

•Insists bypass, non-use of BVAS in results’ transmission affected integrity of polls •Protesters storm National Assembly, call for annulment of presidential election

•Seek removal, arrest of INEC chairman

•British High Commission promises to keep an eye on legal proceedings

•Concerned about use of inflammatory, ethno-religious language by some politicians, their aides

•Urges leaders to caution those who speak on their behalf

Alex Enumah, Michael Olugbode and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja that the non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rendered invalid the election of Bola Tinubu as president-elect. Atiku said this in a petition he filed, alongside his…





Source: Thisday Newspaper