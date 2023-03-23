Osun Guber: A’ Court Decides Adeleke, Oyetola’s Fate Friday





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal in Abuja will on Friday give its decision on the authentic winner of last year’s governorship election in Osun State.

A three-member panel of the court had on March 13, reserved its judgment in the appeal filed by Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, against his ordered removal from office on grounds that he did not score majority of valid votes cast at the poll.

Justice M.F. Shuaibu had, at the last sitting, announced that they have reserved judgment to a date that would be communicated to parties shortly after lawyers adopted and argued their briefs of argument for and against the suit.

However, 10 days after, THISDAY gathered that the court had reached the parties in the case, informing them that judgment would be delivered on Friday, March 24, 2023.

While Adeleke, represented by Chief Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), had at the hearing adduced reasons why the appellate court should set aside the judgment of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper