Seplat Energy Drags Former Chairman, Orjiako to Court over Alleged False Representation





•Seeks $5bn compensation

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Barely few days after Seplat Energy was in the news over alleged acts of racism involving its former Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown, the company is again in the news over alleged false representation by its former Chairman, ABC Orjiako.

Orjiako in a suit filed by Seplat was also accused of acting unilaterally when without the consent of the firm’s Board of Directors, he communicated with the federal government over a business transaction worth over $300 million.

In a Writ of Summons filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, on March 21, 2023, the company accordingly demanded for the sum of $5 billion as damages.

While Seplat Energy is the sole plaintiff in the Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/386/2023, Orjiako and a firm, Amaze Limited are the first and second defendants respectively.

It sought a declaration that the defendants acted in contravention of the companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and the operation…





Source: Thisday Newspaper